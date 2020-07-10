Ray Hadley cautions fellow travellers crossing the newly open border

Ray Hadley is warning all travellers planning on taking advantage of Queensland’s new open borders to be prepared.

The border will reopen to all Australians except Victorians from midday today and Ray is one of the first to get his hands on the required border declaration pass.

Ray is reminding anyone travelling into QLD they’ll need one of these passes no matter how they are getting in.

“You can be walking, on horseback, on train, on bus, … flying, … in your own vehicle, or a truckie, but you’ve got to fill in the form.”

There are reports of up to 250,000 people waiting to cross into the state, prompting Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk to warn drivers they “could be sitting in traffic for hours” as they wait to cross the newly-reopened border today.

Image: Getty