Ray Hadley calls for crackdown on worrying trend threatening NRL’s future

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
concussionJames Tedescorugby league featured
Article image for Ray Hadley calls for crackdown on worrying trend threatening NRL’s future

Ray Hadley is calling for tougher penalties in the NRL after Roosters fullback James Tedesco sustained his third head injury in less than a year.

Dragons winger Jordan Pereira will face the NRL judiciary for a careless high tackle on Tedesco, incurring a three-week ban in exchange for a guilty plea.

With multiple players out due to concussion, and several with futures in doubt as a result, Ray Hadley called for less tolerance of head knocks or the NRL’s image will start to take a hit.

“I would’ve thought five matches was a bare minimum.

“James Tedesco … arguably is the best player in the world, but that wouldn’t matter if he was the worst player … you cannot in any way allow that to happen.

“I’d imagine there’ll be mums and dads thinking about their little boy or little girl playing rugby league, who’ll look at that and say ‘not for me’.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Ray Hadley
Rugby LeagueSports
