  • Home
  • News
  • Ray Hadley becomes fully vaccinated..

Ray Hadley becomes fully vaccinated on-air

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley
AstraZenecacovid-19
Ray Hadley has received his second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on-air.

“I’d implore everyone, given that AstraZeneca’s in plentiful supply, according to the Health Minister, for those over the age of 18 to exercise that right and get the AstraZeneca vaccine as quickly as they can,” Ray said after receiving the jab.

“You just feel a whole lot safer once you’ve had the second vaccine, and I would implore other people, particularly those my age to do exactly the same thing.”

Press PLAY below to see Ray get jabbed

 

 

Ray Hadley
HealthNews
