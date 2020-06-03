4BC
Ray Hadley applauds judge for outburst at two prisoners

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Liz Gaynor

Ray Hadley has congratulated a judge for her outburst at two prisoners.

Teira Bennett and Eldea Teuira bashed and stabbed Tony Mokbel with makeshift shivs at Barwon Prison last year, almost killing him.

County Court of Victoria Judge Liz Gaynor blasted the 22-year-olds saying, “in a few years G-Fam and the bros are not going to do it for you.”

“G-fam” refers to a name that prisoners of Pacific Islander descent use to describe themselves in prison.


“Sounds like my sort of judge,” Ray said in approval.

Image: Nine News

 

Ray Hadley
CrimeLawNews
