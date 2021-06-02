Ray Hadley admits he almost missed the last hour of his show

Ray Hadley almost missed the final hour of his show today following a bathroom trip mishap.

Talking to Deborah Knight, Ray mentioned he’d been locked out of a security door at 11am.

“The bathroom is on the other side of a security door.

“So, I went to the bathroom and went in to my hip pocket and remembered that I’d left [my pass].”

But banging on the walls failed to beckon an engineer along to let him out.

“You start to panic a bit if it doesn’t happen within 60 seconds that someone opens the door…”

Press PLAY below to hear how Ray escaped