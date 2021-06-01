4BC
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Ratbag’ protesters condemned for lacking..

‘Ratbag’ protesters condemned for lacking respect at Convention Centre

9 seconds ago
Neil Breen
Assistant Minister for Defence Andrew HastieDisrupt Land Forces
Article image for ‘Ratbag’ protesters condemned for lacking respect at Convention Centre

Protesters at the Land Forces Expo have attracted attention for disrespectful behaviour toward Defence personnel yesterday. 

Around 60 people from Disrupt Land Forces protested the exposition yesterday, which is showcasing warfare equipment and technology.

Assistant Minister for Defence Andrew Hastie told Neil Breen while people have a right to protest, “what we saw yesterday was a disgrace”.

“Service personnel in uniform, defence industry people being harassed by these people, fake blood being poured on the ground.

“It really was a disgrace.

“These ratbags showed no respect and that’s why I condemn it.”

Press PLAY below to hear Andrew Hastie respond to the protest in full 

Image: Bianca Stone / Twitter

Neil Breen
News
