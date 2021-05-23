4BC
Raising criminal responsibility age a ‘quite stupid’ response to detention numbers

14 hours ago
Neil Breen
Terry Goldsworthy
Article image for Raising criminal responsibility age a ‘quite stupid’ response to detention numbers

Youth detention centres are nearing capacity, raising suggestions the age of criminal responsibility should be raised from 10 to 14. 

But former police detective Terry Goldsworthy says it would be ‘quite stupid’ to implement such a response in light of recently published numbers.

“If you look at the crime data that came out in the Queensland Crime Report about a month ago, there’s about 10,000 offenders in … that extra cohort they’ve now included as youth offenders,” he told Neil Breen.

“The problems they’ve got at the moment aren’t with the 16, 17-year-olds, it’s actually with the ones aged between 10 to 13, 14, who are out there creating mayhem.

“There’s no need to raise the age to 14, I think that would be quite stupid.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Goldsworthy’s suggestion to address capacity issues 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
