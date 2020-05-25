NZ Warriors are prepared for battle after revising early gameplay

New Zealand Warriors five-eighth Blake Green is adamant his team is ready to play, after ‘simplifying’ their gameplay and adding a new player to their ranks.

The NRL has relented on their no-replacements policy, offering the New Zealand Warriors a special dispensation to take players from other teams on loan.

Several ex-players put up their hands to sub in for injured players after the NRL initially refused to lend the Kiwi team replacements, including Paul Gallen, who told Wide World of Sports he would be happy for the Warriors to ‘give him a call’.

NZ Warriors five-eighth Blake Green told Mark Levy and Billy Slater he’s eager to see how the new additions perform, citing Jazz Tevaga and Leeson Ah Mau as “big losses” ahead of their first game this Saturday.

“We’ve just landed Jack Murchie from the Raiders [who’s] come on board, and been part of training this week.

“He’s been a great addition for us.”

After emerging from the season’s first rounds none from two, Mr Green says the Kiwis are focused on winding back ball movement.

“We’ve stripped things back a heap and just kept it real simple, trying to get the fundamentals right.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: New Zealand Warriors/Official website