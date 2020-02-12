4BC
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart ‘very excited’ by re-signing of Jack Wighton

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
Canberra RaidersJack WightonRICKY STUARTrugby league featured

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says he’s over the moon star playmaker Jack Wighton has re-signed for a further four seasons.

The new deal will keep the Clive Churchill medallist in green until the end of 2024, following his breakout year in 2019.

Ricky Stuart tells Mark Levy the re-signing of one of their “most consistent footballers” makes it a very exciting day for the club.

“When you’ve got one of your best players consistently playing well each week, it’s a massive part of the plan because your consistency in this competition is so important.

“He put a lot of hard work in, Mark, going from fullback to five-eighth.”

Wighton first debuted for the Raiders in 2012 and has played 156 games for the club and scored 46 tries.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Mark Nolan

