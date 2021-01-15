4BC
131 873

Radio legend Spencer Howson joins 4BC with Weekends

38 seconds ago
Article image for Radio legend Spencer Howson joins 4BC with Weekends

Queensland listeners will enjoy a familiar voice as Spencer Howson returns to the airwaves, launching 4BC Weekends this Saturday, January 16. 

Spencer is passionate about local news and will deliver Queensland listeners the latest stories.

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge, setting that early alarm again and getting back in the studio to bring a new wave of Brisbane listeners all the latest information to get them through their weekends,” he said.

Spencer is highly experienced with 25 years in radio, and was Brisbane’s most listened to breakfast presenter for 11 years.

During his hiatus from radio, he worked as a lecturer and tutor at the University of Southern Queensland, teaching the next generation of media presenters.

Tune in to 4BC Weekends, airing Saturdays and Sundays from 9am-1pm

News
