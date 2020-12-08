RACQ dismayed over Queensland’s road toll spike

Queensland’s road toll has hit 256 in 2020, higher than at the same time last year.

It’s the highest in a number of years.

The RACQ’s Paul Turner said in other states, the road toll has gone down.

He said it remains an ongoing problem particularly on regional roads.

“When you consider the year we have had, where we had 3 months where the roads were virtually deserted it’s a disgrace really, that we are in this position.

“It’s not something that is happening in the other states.”

Image: Getty