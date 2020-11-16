4BC
RACQ defends policy change preventing pandemic-related insurance claims

8 hours ago
RACQ insurance customers are no longer covered for transmission of diseases like COVID-19 from August 1.

Chief Communications Officer Paul Turner denied the RACQ was “secretive” in alerting members to the policy change upon their renewal.

The impact felt will be minimal, he told Neil Breen, preventing claims for expenses such as professional deep cleaning of cars or investment properties.

“In March … RACQ had to renew its international global reinsurance, and at that time, no global reinsurer would allow us to renew without removing pandemics.

“That would’ve meant a massive increase in premiums for all our members.”

Image: Getty

