RACGP rejects vaccine advice to speed up rollout

Queensland’s Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has come under fire for suggesting Queenslanders have their first COVID-19 vaccine at a GP and have their second dose at a pharmacist.

The Chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners in Queensland, Dr Bruce Willett said it put people at a small but unnecessary risk.

“It’s a change in policy from what we have been saying before, and we would still say you are much better off to get both vaccines from the same place,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s much better to have both vaccinations at the same place, to allow wherever does them to keep track of where you are and make sure you are getting the right vaccination at the right time.”

He said it’s not the best advice.

“It’s putting people at a small but unnecessary risk of having the vaccinations not properly coordinated.”

