4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RACGP rejects vaccine advice to speed up rollout

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19vaccine
Article image for RACGP rejects vaccine advice to speed up rollout

Queensland’s Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has come under fire for suggesting Queenslanders have their first COVID-19 vaccine at a GP and have their second dose at a pharmacist.

The Chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners in Queensland, Dr Bruce Willett said it put people at a small but unnecessary risk.

“It’s a change in policy from what we have been saying before, and we would still say you are much better off to get both vaccines from the same place,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s much better to have both vaccinations at the same place, to allow wherever does them to keep track of where you are and make sure you are getting the right vaccination at the right time.”

He said it’s not the best advice.

“It’s putting people at a small but unnecessary risk of having the vaccinations not properly coordinated.”

Press PLAY below to hear his views in full

Scott Emerson
HealthNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873