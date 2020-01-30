Race is on for the title of Brisbane mayor

The title of Lord Mayor is up for grabs in Brisbane as the polls open in March.

The LNP incumbent Adrian Schrinner and Labor’s Patrick Condren are running for the position of Lord Mayor.

Polling day is set for Saturday, March 28, for local government elections across the state.

Nine News Queensland Reporter Shannon Marshall McCormack tells Ben Fordham the Labor candidate could be a favourite.

“He’s in the hot seat to potentially run this city.

“He has cut the mustard… on many issues.“

