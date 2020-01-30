4BC
Race is on for the title of Brisbane mayor

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Adrian SchrinnerPatrick Condrenshannon marshall-mccormack

The title of Lord Mayor is up for grabs in Brisbane as the polls open in March.

The LNP incumbent Adrian Schrinner and Labor’s Patrick Condren are running for the position of Lord Mayor.

Polling day is set for Saturday, March 28, for local government elections across the state.

Nine News Queensland Reporter Shannon Marshall McCormack tells Ben Fordham the Labor candidate could be a favourite.

“He’s in the hot seat to potentially run this city.

“He has cut the mustard… on many issues.“

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Marianne Purdie

NewsPoliticsQLD
