Rabbitohs star condemns racist abuse in support of Latrell Mitchell

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker has spoken out against racism in rugby league following disturbing revelations from teammate Latrell Mitchell.

Ahead of the NRL’s Indigenous Round, Mitchell spoke out about the racist abuse he received from online trolls which nearly saw him quit the game.

James Willis was shocked by the extent of the abuse Mitchell was subjected to.

“It’s staggering, Cody, that this goes on in 2020.”

Walker agreed, and told James there’s no place for racism in sport or society in general.

“It’s quite disappointing that players at a young age are dealing with this type of pressure.

“It’s disgraceful, as far as I’m concerned, that someone can put discrimination on another person.

“I think it’s the worst form of discrimination in the world, racism.”

Image: South Sydney Rabbitohs/Official website