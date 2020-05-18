Rabbitoh Cody Walker ‘in jeopardy’ over karate-kick blackmail video

South Sydney Rabbitohs player Cody Walker is embroiled in an extortion attempt after a video of him fighting another man surfaced.

Blackmailers allegedly threatened to take the video to the media unless Mr Walker paid them $20,000.

The matter is being investigated by police.

In an exclusive interview with Nine, Mr Walker apologised and admitted he was under the influence of alcohol at the time the video was filmed, saying “it was a very emotional for myself and the family.”

“It was not a true reflection of my character and who I am as a person.”

Billy Slater told Mark Levy he’s concerned about the Rabbitohs star’s future, especially his chances of playing against the Sydney Roosters on May 29.

“That return for Cody Walker is going to be in jeopardy.

“Without knowing the details of what’s gone on, you’d think it’s going to get worse for Cody before it gets better.”

Image: Nine News