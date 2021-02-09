4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Questions raised over crackdown on youth criminals

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Dr Terry Goldsworthy
Article image for Questions raised over crackdown on youth criminals

The Palaszczuk government has announced a raft of new measures targeting hardcore youth criminals, but a Queensland criminologist has described the reforms as a bandaid fix.

It includes a trial of GPS tracking devices, increased police powers, strengthening anti-hooning laws and reversing the presumption of bail for serious indictable offences.

It comes after mounting pressure on the government after a spate of incidents.

Criminologist and former police detective inspector Terry Goldsworthy said there were some gaps.

“We saw no amendment to the police pursuit policy to empower police to be more assertive in regards to these young people driving in risky manners and attempting to bring them into custody.

“We haven’t seen the breach of bail offence reinstated and I am flummoxed why that hasn’t happened.

“If you come across a child who has breaching their bail but is not committing other offences, police can do nothing.

“You could have someone with a GPS tracker, as part of their bail, totally flaunt the tracker and be out and about breaching their curfew. And there’s no breach of bail offence, so as long as they don’t get caught for anything else, you can’t action it.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Youth bail measures miss crux of crime rates

Scott Emerson
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873