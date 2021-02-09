Questions raised over crackdown on youth criminals

The Palaszczuk government has announced a raft of new measures targeting hardcore youth criminals, but a Queensland criminologist has described the reforms as a bandaid fix.

It includes a trial of GPS tracking devices, increased police powers, strengthening anti-hooning laws and reversing the presumption of bail for serious indictable offences.

It comes after mounting pressure on the government after a spate of incidents.

Criminologist and former police detective inspector Terry Goldsworthy said there were some gaps.

“We saw no amendment to the police pursuit policy to empower police to be more assertive in regards to these young people driving in risky manners and attempting to bring them into custody.

“We haven’t seen the breach of bail offence reinstated and I am flummoxed why that hasn’t happened.

“If you come across a child who has breaching their bail but is not committing other offences, police can do nothing.

“You could have someone with a GPS tracker, as part of their bail, totally flaunt the tracker and be out and about breaching their curfew. And there’s no breach of bail offence, so as long as they don’t get caught for anything else, you can’t action it.”

Image: iStock