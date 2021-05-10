4BC
Queensland’s wish list for tomorrow night’s federal budget

9 hours ago
Article image for Queensland’s wish list for tomorrow night’s federal budget

Queensland is set to reap the benefits of a huge $1.6billion bonanza for roads and rail projects in the federal budget.

Head of advocacy at the Local Government Association of Queensland, Alison Smith, which represents the 77 councils across the state, welcomed the news of the infrastructure funding.

But she said maintaining current road projects was also critical.

“We need to make sure existing roads funding programs are maintained these are programs worth hundreds of millions of dollars nationally,” she told Scott Emerson.

“We need to ensure that tomorrow night’s federal budget means Queensland is going to get its fair share.”

She said they had a long “shopping list” they were hoping to see in the budget tomorrow night including;

  • Restoring the level of assistance grants given to councils across the state
  • Disaster mitigation
  • Digital connectivity, making sure mobile phone coverage is as strong as it can be

Press PLAY below to hear more of the budget preview

