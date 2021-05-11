4BC
Queensland’s winners and losers in the federal budget

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
While the Morrison Government’s 2021-22 budget was a win on many grounds for Queenslanders, the state may have been snubbed overall. 

Chief Economist at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland Jack Baxter told Neil Breen many of the announcements “will definitely support Queensland’s economy”.

“If I was to summarise it in one line, from what I read, it very much seemed as promised by the Treasurer,” he said.

“It was a budget for jobs.”

But Mr Baxter agreed there is some substance to Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick’s claim the Sunshine State has been snubbed.

“I think what the Treasurer was referring to was the fact that on a per capita basis, … the spending in Queensland was projected to be the lowest in the nation.”

Press PLAY below to hear the ‘winners’ from last night’s budget 

