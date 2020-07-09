Queensland’s tough open border rules

Queensland is taking a hardline stance on its border opening with stricter rules for anyone coming from Victoria.

State Disaster Coordinator and QLD Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told George Moore travellers will still need to apply for a pass even once the borders are open.

“As of tomorrow at midday, we move to our next iteration of border controls.

“That involves a border declaration pass, which is already in play.

“The difference from midday tomorrow is that we do open the borders to anyone that’s coming in from any state or territory other than Victoria, and provided they have not been in Victoria for the last 14 days.

“So a New South Welsh person who has been in Victoria in the last 14 days… won’t be allowed in.”

Image: Getty