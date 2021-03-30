4BC
Queensland’s top cop reveals the lockdown response that shocked police

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Queensland’s top cop reveals the lockdown response that shocked police

Queensland Police were left stunned by the mass exodus of Brisbane residents ahead of the lockdown start on Monday.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll told Neil Breen while similar scenes were witnessed ahead of Brisbane’s second lockdown in January, police didn’t expect to see such large numbers on the roads.

“We were really shocked to see how many people got on the roads,” she said.

“It was disappointing, I’d say.”

The populous exit came despite directives anyone who had been in Greater Brisbane must follow lockdown regulations, regardless of where they are.

“I ask if you went to the Gold Coast, or anywhere you went, you comply with the conditions.”

Ms Carroll said police are carrying out compliance checks, but are taking a “compassionate and educative approach”.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

