Queensland’s new Origin coach readies up to forge own path

Newly appointed Maroons coach Paul Green is considering his coaching tactics ahead of the 2021 State of Origin series.

Paul Green was today officially named Queensland’s coach but Peter Psaltis wasn’t surprised at the appointment.

“As far as I was concerned, he was always going to be the next coach of the Queensland State of Origin team.”

Green told Peter he hopes to “live up to the expectations of everyone in Queensland and do the jersey proud.”

“The good Queensland teams in the past have been known for sticking up for their mate, looking after their teammates, never giving up.”

But looking to past examples won’t be Green’s only guide to coaching.

“I enjoy looking at other sports,” he said.

“I enjoy talking to any sort of coach regardless of the sport, really, because it’s all about learning how to motivate people and try to get the best out of them.

“You learn from everyone you come into contact with, particularly past coaches I’ve had.”

He highlighted while taking outside guidance, “it’s important you’re authentic and be your own person.”

