Queensland’s ‘great shame’ in the tragic death of Mason Jet Lee

Amid the release of Mason Jet Lee’s mother from prison, scrutiny has returned to the short list of those held accountable for the toddler’s agonising death.

Mason was just 22 months old when he died after being punched in the stomach at a home north of Brisbane in 2016, by Anne Marie Lee’s former boyfriend, William Andrew O’Sullivan.

Yet, five years on from the toddler’s terrible death, the failings of the Department of Child Safety have not been addressed.

“What’s worried me is he was looked after by was it 17, 20-something different people from child services over the time,” Neil Breen said.

“The state Labor government has never properly addressed what went on here, ever.”

Shadow Attorney-General Tim Nicholls agreed, adding Mason would have turned 7 years old in a months’ time.

“The great shame is no one other than his mother and O’Sullivan has ever been held accountable for these actions and these failings of the Department of Child Safety.

“It’s been a tragedy and a farce from beginning to end and a little boy’s life has been lost as a result of it.”

