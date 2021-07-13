4BC
Queensland’s ‘festival of footy’ for rugby league fans this Sunday

36 mins ago
Article image for Queensland’s ‘festival of footy’ for rugby league fans this Sunday

Suncorp Stadium will host a double-header on Sunday for Round 18 at Suncorp Stadium in what’s been called a “rugby league festival of footy” for Queenslanders.

It’s been confirmed this evening that Suncorp will host two games, when the Warriors will take on the Panthers at 1.50pm on Sunday, before the Brisbane Broncos take on the West Tigers at 4pm.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports it was a great time slot for families.

“Obviously the situation in Sydney has taken a turn and having lived through part of that in Melbourne last year, my thoughts go with everyone down there, it’s a challenging time …. but that’s created a real rugby league festival of footy in south-east Queensland over the next little period at least.

“Sunday we’re in a fortunate position to now be hosting the Warriors and the Panthers game before our game on Sunday afternoon, for the same price of a normal game, two games of footy there.

“It’s a great kicker for rugby league fans, Broncos fans in Brisbane.”

Press PLAY to hear his predictions for he fixture and how players will adapt

NRL’s Head of Football, Graham Annesley, said it was a “massive logistical exercise” and he expected more news on future rounds soon.

The players will go into a bubble to quarantine.

Asked about whether they will have to stay under level 4 restrictions, he said it was their objective to remove some of those restrictions after the two week quarantine period.

Press PLAY to hear more about the Queensland hubs

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

 

