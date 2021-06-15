4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Queensland’s budget: An economist crunches the key numbers

35 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Economist Jack BaxterState Budget
Article image for Queensland’s budget: An economist crunches the key numbers

Queensland has avoided a major budget deficit with the State Budget painting a rosier picture than what was outlined just six months ago.

The total debt was forecast to reach an eye-watering $130 billion, but it’s been forecast to hit $122 billion in 2023-2024.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the economy is booming.

“Queensland is roaring back,” she said.

$17 billion has been set aside for education, including 10 new schools as well as a $22 billion investment in health, to help address the ambulance ramping crisis.

CCIQ economist and policy advisor Jack Baxter said it was a “budget for skills”.

“If you’re a small business hoping for some policy reform or pay roll tax reform or grants as well, you’re in bad luck with this budget.”

Press PLAY to hear an economist’s reaction to the budget

Scott Emerson
MoneyNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873