Queensland’s budget: An economist crunches the key numbers

Queensland has avoided a major budget deficit with the State Budget painting a rosier picture than what was outlined just six months ago.

The total debt was forecast to reach an eye-watering $130 billion, but it’s been forecast to hit $122 billion in 2023-2024.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the economy is booming.

“Queensland is roaring back,” she said.

$17 billion has been set aside for education, including 10 new schools as well as a $22 billion investment in health, to help address the ambulance ramping crisis.

CCIQ economist and policy advisor Jack Baxter said it was a “budget for skills”.

“If you’re a small business hoping for some policy reform or pay roll tax reform or grants as well, you’re in bad luck with this budget.”

