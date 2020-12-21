Queensland’s border closures to greater Sydney could expand

The Queensland Government is closely monitoring the New South Wales infection rates and has warned border closures could expand if numbers rise.

“There is a possibility that they may widen their area of restriction, which means we would probably extend our hotspot declaration,” Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath told Scott Emerson.

“We’re waiting to see what happens with the current cases – whether they’re all people who were already in quarantine.

“If those are new cases in the community, it means it’s still spreading.”

Ms D’Ath said if cases are found outside of current restriction areas, this would likely spur border restriction expansions.

She also confirmed border restrictions will not be relieved until January 8 at the earliest.

Image: Regi Varghese/Getty Images