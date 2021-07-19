4BC
Queenslanders stuck in South Africa amid rising unrest, riots and looting

11 hours ago
Neil Breen
south africa
Article image for Queenslanders stuck in South Africa amid rising unrest, riots and looting

Two Queenslanders are stuck in South Africa amid rising uncertainty and political unrest.

One of the worst affected areas is KwaZulu-Natal, where Mish Thurlow’s parents are.

Her parents, Gordon and Frances Barnard, flew over to  looking after elderly and sick relatives there and are desperate to get home to the Sunshine Coast.

There are reports of looting and riots, and violence as crowds clash with the military.

“It’s really terrifying, it’s really scary,” she told Neil Breen.

She said her parents were living on a farm and were really in the “thick of it”.

Sadly her grandfather died of COVID-19, and she says is it is too unsafe for them there.

“We are going to cross every bridge when they come to it.”

Each flight will cost around $10,000 to bring them home which is why she’s started up a gofundme page to raise money to help to bring them home.

“Every day I wake up and my biggest fear is that they are not going to be here anymore.”

Press PLAY to hear their full story 

To donate, click HERE

 

Neil Breen
AustraliaLifestyleNewsQLD
