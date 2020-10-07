Queenslanders slowly putting their trust back in Dreamworld

Dreamworld has reported bumper September school holiday numbers as Queenslanders slowly regain trust in the park.

Chief Operating Officer Greg Yong told Scott Emerson despite the expansion of the NSW border bubble, most visitors over the holidays and long weekend were locals.

After the fatal 2016 Thunder River Rapids accident, Mr Yong said the safety improvements made have helped the park regain trust.

“Slowly is the right way to put it.

“People … are seeing that we’ve made a lot of changes in that space.

“You can feel the differences … you can see that in the demeanor of our team members.”

