Queenslanders leading the way with female vice-chancellors

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Professor Geraldine Mackenzie
Article image for Queenslanders leading the way with female vice-chancellors

Queensland is leading the nation with six out of eight female vice-chancellors leading universities.

Professor Geraldine Mackenzie, the vice-chancellor of the University of Southern Queensland, said there has been an extraordinary amount of change in the past 32 years since she has been in tertiary education.

She spoke to Scott Emerson for International Women’s Day.

“Since that time, we are not in the majority nationally, but certainly we are in Queensland with six out of the eight,” she said.

“We are the only [state] with that sort of majority.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Images: iStock, University of Southern Queensland

Scott Emerson
EducationLifestyle
