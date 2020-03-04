Queenslanders get their first glimpse of the $3.6-billion Queen’s Wharf development

Queenslander’s will be able to get their first look at the $3.6-billion Queen’s Wharf development from today.

The largest urban renewal project in the country will cover 26 hectares, across land and water, with more than 600 apartments and 1000 hotel rooms, plus a sky deck.

The development will boost Brisbane’s economy, creating around 2000 jobs at the height of construction.

And from today, the public will be able to get a glimpse of what the gigantic precinct will look like following the opening of an interactive visitor’s centre on the corner of Alice and George Street.

It’s got an interactive 3D model of the development as well as virtual reality technology so you can experience what it will be like to be on the sky deck, more than 100 metres above ground level.

Star Entertainment Chairman John O’Neill tells Alan Jones just how important the development is for Brisbane.

“It’s just terrific. It’s game-changing for Brisbane, and as a project for Star it’s a privilege to be doing it.”

Mr O’Neill says state government support is vital for developments such as these.

“It’ll be up and running in the back-end of 2022. The QLD government gets tourism. It’s a vital component to the QLD economy.”

Alan Jones says the project is a lesson for the NSW government.

“Now Gladys, this is the difference, the government in QLD has been totally supportive.”

Image: Artist impression Destination Brisbane Consortium