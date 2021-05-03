Queenslanders aged over 50 urged to check in with their GP clinics for COVID-19 jab

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has moved into phase 2a today.

Queenslanders aged over 50 can book in for the jab at respiratory clinics with GP clinics will follow suit from May 17.

Chair of the AMA Queensland council of general practice, Dr Maria Boulton, said some GP clinics have doses available.

“Some GP clinics are able to go ahead a little bit earlier.”

She said they were inviting anyone aged over 50 should find out if their GP clinic was able to access the COVID vaccine early.

“The only thing that will slow us down is the supply, so for example, 75 per cent of GP clinics have been allocated 50 doses a week, that hasn’t changed.

“So sadly we are still limited by the number of doses we have in our fridge.”

