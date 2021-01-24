Queenslander dedicates more than six decades to vocation

While this teacher didn’t have many options when choosing her career, she has grown so passionate about her job, she’s worked in the field for more than six decades.

On staff at West Moreton Anglican College is 82-year-old Dell Rathbone, who began her career at 17 years of age and has now taught three generations of students.

“It’s an interesting job,” she told Neil Breen. “It’s not always easy but it always keeps you on your toes.”

Ms Rathbone said when she was younger, there weren’t many career choices for women.

“Way back then, jobs for girls were: you could be a shop assistant if you didn’t have much education, you could be a stenographer or a typist … or you could be a nurse or a teacher.”

But she has clearly come to love her role providing learning support to special needs children.

“Formal teaching in the classroom’s great … but being able to do one on one is just the ideal one to seal the little holes and keep everybody going.”

