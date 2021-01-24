4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Queenslander dedicates more than six..

Queenslander dedicates more than six decades to vocation

56 mins ago
Neil Breen
educationteaching
Article image for Queenslander dedicates more than six decades to vocation

While this teacher didn’t have many options when choosing her career, she has grown so passionate about her job, she’s worked in the field for more than six decades. 

On staff at West Moreton Anglican College is 82-year-old Dell Rathbone, who began her career at 17 years of age and has now taught three generations of students.

“It’s an interesting job,” she told Neil Breen. “It’s not always easy but it always keeps you on your toes.”

Ms Rathbone said when she was younger, there weren’t many career choices for women.

“Way back then, jobs for girls were: you could be a shop assistant if you didn’t have much education, you could be a stenographer or a typist … or you could be a nurse or a teacher.”

But she has clearly come to love her role providing learning support to special needs children.

“Formal teaching in the classroom’s great … but being able to do one on one is just the ideal one to seal the little holes and keep everybody going.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873