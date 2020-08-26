Queensland vaccine researchers take manufacturing leap of faith

University of Queensland researchers have delivered promising results from the first human trials of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Lead researcher Professor Paul Young told Scott Emerson human trials presented a new layer of complexity for the team, but the vaccine passed with flying colours.

“Even at the high dose, we’ve got complete safety in all of the vaccine recipients, and also extremely good tolerability of that vaccine.”

The next phase, he said, are clinical trials where the vaccine will be assessed for efficacy.

Federal and state government funding and philanthropic efforts have ensured if and when the vaccine is approved, it will quickly be made available.

“We’ve already begun the manufacturing process.

“That’s a financially risky process, because normally you wait until you see if the vaccine is actually effective.”

