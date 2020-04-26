Queensland to lift first of its coronavirus restrictions

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is preparing to gradually lift restrictions, starting this weekend.

From Saturday, people in the state of Queensland will be able to go for a drive withing 50 kilometres of their home, shop for non-essential items like clothes and shoes, and families will be able to go on picnics together.

Single people will be able to go with one other person.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told Alan Jones these are the first of future restrictions that could be lifted.

“This is about people’s mental health and allowing some of those stay-at-home restrictions to be lifted.

“My Chief Health Officer says two 14 days of incubation where you see very minimal number of cases … would give people more confidence to open things up.

“You can’t open everything up at once. You’ve got to open a few things up and then see how that plays out over the next two to four weeks.

“I say slow and steady wins the race, Alan, but we’ve got to get this right because the last thing we want is another spike.”

The state has recorded three new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Brook Mitchell