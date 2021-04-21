4BC
Queensland to battle New South Wales in the west for 2022 State of Origin

2 hours ago
4BC News
State of Origin will return to Perth for its second game next year, staged at Optus Stadium in June. 

It’s the second time the event will head west, after more than 55,000 people turned out to watch Queensland and New South Wales face off in 2019.

Premier Mark McGowan wouldn’t confirm how much it cost the state government to lure the match to Western Australia.

“On much of the east coast, the State of Origin is as big as it gets in terms of sporting events,” he said.

“My government is delighted to partner with the NRL to bring State of Origin back to WA – for local fans and the multimillion dollar boost it will provide to the WA economy, tourism, hospitality and local jobs.”

Ticketing details and an exact date for the match will be announced later this year.
