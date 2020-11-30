Queensland swelters through heatwave

Queensland is set to swelter through scorching conditions as the heatwave continues.

Temperatures will hit 40 degrees in many parts, prompting warnings from authorities.

QFES Deputy Commissioner Mike Wassing told Deborah Knight a blaze on Fraser Island is difficult to reign in and has caused the Kingfisher Bay Resort to close.

“The fires are within about four kilometres of the resort. Over the next couple of days with the temperatures and winds we’re going to get, it’s going to get pretty uncomfortable.

“There’s no immediate threat to the resort.”

Image: Getty