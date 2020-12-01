Queensland swelters: Heatwave breaks records

Queensland is set to break records as the state swelters through a heatwave.

In Central West Queensland, Diamantina Shire mayor Rob Dare told Bill McDonald it was sitting at 46 degrees.

“I’m not going outside, I’m in the air-con!

“Nearly all last week, we have been over 40.”

At Birdsville Airport, the mercury topped 47.1 on Monday, where they had a record run of four days above 46 degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology says Queensland has had its equal warmest spring on record.

Mean maximum temperatures in September were above average in most of the state.

Nine News weather presenter Garry Youngberry crossed to Scott Emerson from Ipswich.

“It is just blistering across the western and central parts of our state,” he said.

“Tomorrow is the day we will feel it.”

He said relief was on the way on Thursday, before the mercury soars again later towards the end of the week.

