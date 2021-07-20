Queensland students ‘ripped off’ by global trip company

A Queensland dad has revealed to 4BC Breakfast how his teenage daughter is one of multiple school children allegedly ripped off by an international expedition company.

Gavin Robertson told Neil Breen his 15-year-old daughter, Amelia-Jayne, was one of 10 students at Bowen State School who agreed to join Camps International on a trip to Borneo to build schools and help develop the country.

The $5600, three-week trip was set to take place last year, but with delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students have now allegedly lost thousands of dollars they raised themselves to Camps International.

