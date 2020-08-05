Queensland shuts border to NSW and ACT to ‘close off loopholes’

Queensland will close its border to NSW and the ACT from 1 am on Saturday.

Limited exemptions will be available and all returning Queenslanders will have to pay for 14 days in mandatory hotel quarantine.

Deputy Queensland Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told Deborah Knight the consistent case numbers in NSW are concerning.

“NSW are doing a fantastic job trying to get on top of that but there is a lot of uncertainty for us … in terms of whether that will work, those measures.”

While the ACT has no active cases, Mr Gollschewski says there has been an instance where a person from a Sydney hotspot entered Queensland through the ACT.

“We’re trying to close off some loopholes.”

