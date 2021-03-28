4BC
Queensland shoots for ‘happy medium’ in renewable energy uprise

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Cameron DickMiningRenewable Energy
Article image for Queensland shoots for ‘happy medium’ in renewable energy uprise

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick has ruled out a heavy focus on renewable energy for the Sunshine State, with previous projections remaining in place. 

The Palaszczuk government is aiming for 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030, but Mr Dick highlighted the need to continue supporting the mining industry.

“The world needs coal,” he told Neil Breen. “As long as we’re going to make steel, we need good, metallurgical coal.

“We’ve got the youngest coal-fired and gas-fired generation system in the country.”

Mr Dick said there’s a focus on “marrying” renewables with coal at a fifty-fifty split, “ensuring that we continue to support mining jobs in regional Queensland”.

“We need to support those regional communities, getting the balance right and being consistent, sending consistent messages to the private sector that their investments are welcome.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
