Queensland SES in crisis as volunteers leave in droves

There are fears the Queensland State Emergency Service will be left compromised heading into the bushfire season by a decline in volunteer numbers.

Scott Emerson went in to bat for the “orange-clad angels”, recounting his own experience with the SES’s assistance during a summer storm in 2014.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford was unavailable for comment when extended an invitation by 4BC Drive.

Shadow Minister for Fire, Emergency Services and Volunteers Lachlan Millar told Scott 1000 volunteers have vacated their positions over the last five years, and 20 SES groups have been closed.

He claimed low morale and months of bureaucratic delays in the application process were key factors.

“The timing couldn’t be worse as you know Scott, ahead of a bushfire season now and … we could be facing storms, floods and cyclones towards the end of the year.

“This is something that is really, really worrying a lot of people.”

Image: YouTube/QFES Talent Acquisition