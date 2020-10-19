4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Queensland Senator holds firm on euthanasia stance in face of election pitch

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
EthicsMATT CANAVANQLD electionVoluntary euthanasia

In a last-ditch election pitch before pre-polling began, Labor has pledged to legalise voluntary euthanasia if reelected.

Nationals Senator for Queensland Matt Canavan accused Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of distracting voters from the real election issues, given both major parties would vote on conscience on the issue.

“I’m pro-life, and think the whole coronavirus episode has underlined why that’s important,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The state sanctioning the end of life, so to speak, it does diminish it to some degree.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: File

Scott Emerson
HealthNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873