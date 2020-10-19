Queensland Senator holds firm on euthanasia stance in face of election pitch
In a last-ditch election pitch before pre-polling began, Labor has pledged to legalise voluntary euthanasia if reelected.
Nationals Senator for Queensland Matt Canavan accused Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of distracting voters from the real election issues, given both major parties would vote on conscience on the issue.
“I’m pro-life, and think the whole coronavirus episode has underlined why that’s important,” he told Scott Emerson.
“The state sanctioning the end of life, so to speak, it does diminish it to some degree.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: File