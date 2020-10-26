4BC
Queensland Senator defends use of unsolicited texts from political parties

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
campaigningMATT CANAVANQLD electiontext messages

Queensland voters have expressed privacy concerns after receiving unsolicited text messages from election candidates.

Clive Palmer has become the latest to instigate fury, accused of “spamming” voters, but is not the only leader to employ the tactic.

Listeners like Liz called in to tell Scott Emerson how unfair they find the messaging system.

“You can send them to me, but I’m not allowed to respond?

“That … made me really angry.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan admitted he’s used unsolicited messages while campaigning, but told Scott he respects the ‘do not call’ register.

“You’ve got to get your message out, mate.

“I understand people get a bit upset [but] they’re all done through public companies.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
News
