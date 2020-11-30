Queensland school students sweltering as air conditioning upgrades delayed

Excessive demand for power grid upgrades is forcing students across the state to study in classrooms that are too hot, the Queensland Teachers’ Union says.

Learning diminishes in environments above 28 degrees Celcius, and at 35 degrees learning stops.

Queensland Teachers’ Union President Kevin Bates will be scrutinising tomorrow’s budget for funding to finish rolling out air conditioning in all schools.

However, installing the air conditioning is just one part of a much bigger problem, he told Scott Emerson.

“What’s become apparent is that infrastructure owners are struggling to keep up with the rate of installation.

“Power upgrades, which are fully funded as part of the installation process … those are the things that are delaying the operation of the installed air conditioners.”

