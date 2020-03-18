Queensland researchers could be months away from coronavirus cure

Queensland researchers are hoping to have their first patients in a clinical trial to cure coronavirus by the end of next week.

University of Queensland’s Director of Clinical Research Professor David Patterson tells Alan Jones they hope to have 50 hospitals across Australia participating in the clinical trials, reaching more than 2000 people.

They will be trialling two already available drugs treating HIV and Malaria. The HIV drug comes in the form of a tablet.

Every person with COVID-19 who comes into one of the 50 hospitals will have the option to participate in the trial.

University of Queensland’s Director of Clinical Research Professor David Patterson tells Alan Jones they stumbled upon the idea by happenstance.

“The first Chinese patients in the Gold Coast hospital showed the doctor’s this information in Chinese, saying that people in China got this HIV drug and they got better.

“And the first five patients at the Gold Coast got the HIV drug and they recovered.

“Certainly, within the next two to three months we should have answers and then we can roll it out for the whole population.”

