Queensland Premier seeking federal advice on mass gatherings

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seeking federal advice on the future of mass gatherings as events around the world are cancelled due to coronavirus.

31 cases have been confirmed in Queensland and 128 around the country, with just three deaths.

The Premier is in Sydney for the coronavirus COAG meeting, where the leader of each state and territory will receive a briefing on the current situation.

Ms Palaszczuk tells Alan Jones all the states are working on providing the same message.

“We want to have some consistency on what are the thresholds on mass gatherings.

“At what stage does a state or a territory look at cancelling an event?

“No one’s taking this lightly, everyone’s taking this seriously.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Chris Hyde