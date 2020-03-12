4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Queensland Premier seeking federal advice on mass gatherings

12 hours ago
Alan Jones
Annastacia Palaszczuk

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seeking federal advice on the future of mass gatherings as events around the world are cancelled due to coronavirus.

31 cases have been confirmed in Queensland and 128 around the country, with just three deaths.

The Premier is in Sydney for the coronavirus COAG meeting, where the leader of each state and territory will receive a briefing on the current situation.

Ms Palaszczuk tells Alan Jones all the states are working on providing the same message.

“We want to have some consistency on what are the thresholds on mass gatherings.

“At what stage does a state or a territory look at cancelling an event?

“No one’s taking this lightly, everyone’s taking this seriously.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Chris Hyde

Alan Jones
HealthNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.