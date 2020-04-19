Queensland Premier open to hosting State of Origin games

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is open to having the State of Origin played in the state but is yet to be contacted by the NRL.

The Premier had declared there will be no State of Origin games played in Queensland this year, due to the COVID-19 crisis, despite the NRL planning to resume its season in May.

Now, Ms Palaszczuk has told Alan Jones she’s keeping an open mind but has not yet been contacted by the League.

“I’d love to beat the Blues as much as anybody but we have to listen to the health advice.

“We have not received any plan from the NRL at this stage.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Jono Searle