Queensland Premier immortalised in curious mugshot

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been immortalised in the form of a commemorative mug.

A Sydney-based brand Grey Lines yesterday launched the satirical coffee mug, which features a cartoon depiction of Ms Palaszczuk and the phrase ‘You’re being very rude’.

The line comes from daily coronavirus press conferences last week, where the Premier snapped at Channel 7 reporter Bianca Stone.

Ms Palaszczuk isn’t the only Premier commemorated in a mug – shoppers can grab the full set, which includes dedications to premiers Gladys Berejiklian, Dan Andrews, and Mark McGowan.

