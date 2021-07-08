4BC
Queensland Premier immortalised in curious mugshot

9 seconds ago
Spencer Howson
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been immortalised in the form of a commemorative mug. 

A Sydney-based brand Grey Lines yesterday launched the satirical coffee mug, which features a cartoon depiction of Ms Palaszczuk and the phrase ‘You’re being very rude’.

The line comes from daily coronavirus press conferences last week, where the Premier snapped at Channel 7 reporter Bianca Stone.

 

Ms Palaszczuk isn’t the only Premier commemorated in a mug – shoppers can grab the full set, which includes dedications to premiers Gladys Berejiklian, Dan Andrews, and Mark McGowan.

Spencer Howson
Lifestyle
