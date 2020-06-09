4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • Queensland Premier accused of ‘manufacturing..

Queensland Premier accused of ‘manufacturing poverty’

7 hours ago
Mark Levy
Australian economyAustralian Institute for Progressgraham youngQLD border

Prominent business leaders have penned an open letter to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, urging her to lift restrictions.

Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman is among the letter’s signatories, along with 30 other politicians, business leaders and academics.

Australian Institute for Progress Executive Director Graham Young told Mark Levy the campaign aims to raise awareness of the sociological damage caused by the tough restrictions.

“It’s not just about opening borders, it’s about opening the economy up.

“One of the biggest predictors of shortness of life is poverty, and we’re manufacturing poverty at the moment.”

Mr Young said one of the problems is a lack of public-facing involvement of economists and social scientists.

“Every time you look at the TV, you see the Chief Medical Officer.

“You can’t run a country like a hospital.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

To sign the petition, click HERE.

 

Image: Nine News Australia

Mark Levy
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873