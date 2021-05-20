4BC
Queensland Police pull ‘bizarre’ ad ahead of launch

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Queensland Police pull ‘bizarre’ ad ahead of launch

A $40,000 ad by the Queensland Police has been abandoned at the eleventh hour over concerns the ad will be misunderstood.

Queensland Police were preparing to launch a new advertising campaign warning people to not call triple-zero unless there’s an emergency.

Members of the public are instead asked to call Policelink (131 444) to report non-emergencies.

The ad was released to the media, but the launch was scrapped due to concerns the ad could be misconstrued to suggest domestic violence.

Press PLAY below to watch the ad

“I couldn’t see it in the ad myself,” Neil Breen said.

“It was weird that they did that.

“I think Katarina Carroll and the echelons of power there at the police just thought the ad was bizarre.”

Press PLAY below to hear how much it’ll cost to fix

Police released the audio of some calls they’ve received on the triple-zero emergency line.

“So that bloke at Sunshine Beach, he was just being a tool,” Neil Breen said. “What did he want…?”

Press PLAY below to hear the ridiculous calls 

Image: Queensland Police Service 

